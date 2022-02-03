Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 4,800 at Barclays

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 4,770 ($64.13) to GBX 4,800 ($64.53) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DGE. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.09) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($60.50) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,141.43 ($55.68).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,815.50 ($51.30) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The stock has a market cap of £88.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,880.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,685.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($52.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,118.31). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

