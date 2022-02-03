Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $725.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $17.30.
In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
DBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
