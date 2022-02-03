Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Raised to $30.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 218,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,449. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $709.43 million, a PE ratio of 68.73, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

