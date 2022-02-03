Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Digi International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.33-0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,413. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $738.33 million, a PE ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digi International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Digi International worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.08.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

