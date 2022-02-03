Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,505,000 after buying an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

