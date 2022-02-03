Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $149.23 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

