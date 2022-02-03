DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $330.95 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $330.95 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00254512 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010217 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

