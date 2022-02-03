Dimecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $249.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $249.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00135461 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

