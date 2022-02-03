Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Discovery by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Discovery by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

