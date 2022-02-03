Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DSEY traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77. Diversey has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diversey during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the third quarter worth about $185,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSEY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

