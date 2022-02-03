Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 42.8% in January

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the December 31st total of 259,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 873,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 3,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:DSS opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Document Security Systems has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 95.37%. The company had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Document Security Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

DSS, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.