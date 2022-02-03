Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lessened by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

