Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. 326,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,582. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 145,949.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after purchasing an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth about $15,212,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Domo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after purchasing an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

