DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,134,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after acquiring an additional 210,796 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4,743.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,619 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000.

DBL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 62,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,978. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt and short-term investments.

