Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dover in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

DOV has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

Dover stock opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.24. Dover has a 12 month low of $118.27 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after purchasing an additional 54,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

