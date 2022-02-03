DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.51 Million

Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post sales of $439.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $411.90 million and the highest is $455.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $322.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.39.

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 23,224,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,789,729. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

