Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Update

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 127,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 405,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.88.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

