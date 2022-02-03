Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $28.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after purchasing an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.11. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

