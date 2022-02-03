Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 12,200 Shares of Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,491 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,760.41.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 6,050 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.88 per share, for a total transaction of $555,874.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,700 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,974.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 38,484 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,408.88.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 40,852 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,119,924.20.

On Friday, January 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 50,323 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,154,081.66.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 27,650 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

NYSE DUOL traded down $8.46 on Thursday, hitting $85.36. 44,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,413. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Duolingo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $167,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

