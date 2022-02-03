Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,414 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 351,413 shares.The stock last traded at $92.50 and had previously closed at $93.82.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 67,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.40 per share, for a total transaction of $5,930,352.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 57,222 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $8,205,062.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 331,167 shares of company stock worth $32,102,282 and sold 165,758 shares worth $23,353,635.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at $4,423,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

