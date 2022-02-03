Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 141,788 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 141,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $4,966,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 221,875 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $7,852,156.25.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 295,352 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $10,109,898.96.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 140,975 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $5,348,591.50.

On Monday, January 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 261,366 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $9,633,950.76.

On Thursday, January 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 58,389 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $2,408,546.25.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 210,935 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90.

On Monday, December 20th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 75,677 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75.

On Monday, December 13th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 120,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00.

Shares of WRBY opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth about $14,797,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

