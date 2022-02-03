DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DXC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

