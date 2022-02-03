Dynatronics (DYNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Dynatronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of -0.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYNT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

