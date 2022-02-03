easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 815 by UBS Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 815 ($10.96) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.18) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.87).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -3.94. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.50 ($6.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.72). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 573.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 676.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE bought 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($23,932.20).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

