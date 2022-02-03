Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of EFT opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

