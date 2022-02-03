Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE ETG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $22.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
