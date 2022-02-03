Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

NYSE ETG opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $22.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.