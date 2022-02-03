Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of ETO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

