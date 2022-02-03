EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of EchoStar worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,745,000 after acquiring an additional 789,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,282,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 262,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 175,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EchoStar by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 212,866 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

