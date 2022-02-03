EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Volume Hits $77.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $230,083.49 and approximately $77.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,936.32 or 0.99860240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00080214 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023642 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00458304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

