Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

NYSE EGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.