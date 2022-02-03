Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Down 21.3% in January

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of brokerages have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.
NYSE EGO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.
About Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
