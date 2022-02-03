Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELMS. Wedbush lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $12,256,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,575,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $5,302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 395,356 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

