Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 23rd

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $137.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.96.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.