Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.761 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.96.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.09. 25,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,273. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

