Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $137.17 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.