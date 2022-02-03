Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Shares Down 7.9%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 187,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 177,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, decreased their price objective on shares of Else Nutrition from C$5.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

