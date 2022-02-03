Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Short Interest Update

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,690,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the December 31st total of 14,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 219,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,720. The company has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

