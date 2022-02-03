Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.76 and traded as high as C$15.28. Enerplus shares last traded at C$15.25, with a volume of 1,175,217 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.09.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.