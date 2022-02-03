Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $158.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

