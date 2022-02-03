Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.49%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

