EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.20

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.20 and last traded at $111.48, with a volume of 5684139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

