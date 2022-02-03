EPIK Prime (EPIK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.30 Million

EPIK Prime (CURRENCY:EPIK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, EPIK Prime has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $32.30 million and $492,296.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPIK Prime coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00042572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00113593 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime (CRYPTO:EPIK) is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,382,715 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EPIK Prime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EPIK Prime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EPIK Prime using one of the exchanges listed above.

