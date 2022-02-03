Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.18). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.39. 290,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526,121. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.