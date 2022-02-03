Equal (EQL) Market Cap Achieves $465,783.16

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Equal has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $465,783.16 and $944.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00043254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00112558 BTC.

About Equal

EQL is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

