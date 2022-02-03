Equalizer Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $332,702.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00050578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.09 or 0.07179847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00055667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.51 or 0.99799147 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00054606 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

