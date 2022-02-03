Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average is $172.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.