Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after buying an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after buying an additional 262,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

