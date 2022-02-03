Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $666,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of SDG opened at $87.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $83.82 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.