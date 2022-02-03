Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,950,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 130.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 155.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $929,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABR stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

