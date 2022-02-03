Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 925 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baozun by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Baozun by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Baozun by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Baozun by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baozun Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $907.37 million, a PE ratio of 418.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $294.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.81 million. Analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

