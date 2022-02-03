Equitable Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 49.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.63.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

